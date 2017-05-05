Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth On Special Session: More Cuts Are Not The Solution

Following Governor Susana Martinez’s Proclamation calling for a Special Session, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth issued the following statement:

“Governor Martinez rejected the responsible bipartisan budget plan passed by the Legislature and unconstitutionally eliminated all funding for higher education and an entire branch of Government. Now she wants to cut her way out of the mess she created.

Comprehensive tax reform is a good goal supported by legislators on both sides of the aisle. But tax reform has to be done in a responsible way that will not hurt New Mexico families. In addition to bringing in no new revenue, the bill Governor Martinez continues to push would add a new tax on schools, non-profits, doctors and as originally introduced would re-impose a tax on food. That proposal was rejected during the regular session by Democrats and Republicans in the Senate.

The scarce details provided by Governor Martinez in the Proclamation do not add up. New Mexico cannot afford the additional cuts the Governor seems intent on making a reality.”