Several Tornadoes Hit Central Texas

Authorities say severe storms have pushed several tornadoes through parts of Central Texas, ripping the roofs from homes in San Antonio and toppling freight train cars near Austin.

No major injuries have been reported from the storms that moved across the area late Sunday and early Monday.

Officials estimate the weather damaged roughly 150 structures, most of them homes and apartments in the San Antonio area. The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down, though not all in populated areas.

The Weather Service says at least two twisters touched down early Monday near the tiny town of Thrall northeast of Austin. Local officials say 20 homes were damaged, along with outbuildings, and topped train cars.

Other twisters hit in northeast San Antonio, damaging 43 homes in one area, including three that collapsed, along with several apartment buildings. At least 30 other homes were damaged just outside the city.

2 p.m.

At least three tornadoes have hit parts of San Antonio and its suburbs, damaging dozens of homes but causing no major injuries.

A National Weather Service survey team confirmed that a tornado struck a residential area about 5 miles north of downtown around midnight Sunday.

San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward says 43 homes were damaged in the area, including three that collapsed, along with eight apartment buildings. He says five minor injuries were reported.

Another tornado was confirmed in northeastern San Antonio. Woodward says more than 100 structures citywide were damaged.

The weather service confirmed a third, weaker tornado about 10 miles northeast of downtown in Bexar (BAYR) County. County spokeswoman Monica Ramos says 30 to 40 homes were damaged in two adjoining subdivisions in the area.

