Shabana Basij-Rasikh: Under The Taliban, How Can A Girl Attend School Undercover?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Going Undercover

About Shabana Basij-Rasikh's TED Talk

When Shabana Basij-Rasikh was six years old, the Taliban forbade girls from getting an education. Rather than giving in to their threats, she dressed up as a boy and went to a secret school for girls in Kabul.

About Shabana Basij-Rasikh

Shabana Basij-Rasikh was born and raised in Kabul, Afghanistan. She went to high school in the United States through the YES exchange program, and graduated from Middlebury College in Vermont. During college, she founded HELA, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering Afghan women through education. After graduating, she returned to Afghanistan where she founded SOLA, a private boarding school for Afghan girls.

She is also a global ambassador for Girl Rising.

