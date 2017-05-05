“The sheer capability of humans”: Ryu Goto to perform music by Paganini with LCSO

The great 19th-century violinist Nicolo Paganini forever changed violin music and technique, and the virtuosic works he composed continue to challenge all those who play the instrument to this day. For Ryu Goto, who made his debut at the age of seven playing Paganini’s Violin Concerto No. 1, Paganini’s music is beautiful, entertaining, and inspiring. “It’s great to play Paganini because it gives me a sense of wonder as to the sheer capability of humans and what they can do. Their creativity – and how they can apply their physical bodies to create such transcendent stuff.” Goto’s own achievements are similarly inspiring. In

addition to his concert career, the young violinist holds a degree in physics from Harvard, plays electric guitar, and holds a 3rd degree black belt in karate. He will perform Paganini’s first violin concerto with the Las Cruces Symphony Orchestra this weekend, under the direction of Dr. Lonnie Klein. Goto and Klein came to KRWG to talk with Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin about Goto’s career and family background (his sister is the violinist Midori, and both parents are violinists), and the music of Paganini and Gustav Mahler.

