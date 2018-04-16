Sheriff And Magistrate Forum In Silver City

This week you have a wonderful opportunity to meet candidates for two of our most important local offices. Please join us in the Miller Library at 6pm, Thursday, April 19th to hear from two Democrats hoping to be your new Sheriff - Sergeant Frank Gomez of the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and Santa Clara Police Chief Lonnie Sandoval. Also joining us will be incumbent Maurine Laney and her challenger for Magistrate Judge in Division 1, Robert McDonald, a retired State Police officer

"National and state-wide elections get all the attention on television,” says Frances Vasquez, Chair of the Grant County Democratic Party, “but gatherings and forums, like the one on Thursday, are the best way to discover what you like or don’t like about local candidates. These races for Sheriff and Magistrate can have a direct impact on your everyday life. And we have this wonderful opportunity in Grant County to actually meet and talk to the candidates.”

Our Forum moderator will be renowned educator and activist Mary Hotvedt. This very special program is presented by Miller Library, M.E.Ch.A, Young Democrats and the Grant County Democratic Party.

Refreshments will be served following the Forum.

Be Vocal! Vote Local!

What: A discussion of the issues between candidates for Sheriff and Magistrate Division 1.

When: 6pm, Thursday, April 19, 2018

Where: Miller Library WNMU.

Why: So we can know the candidates.

For more information, contact the Grant County Democratic Party at 575-654-6060, or email grantcountydemocrats@gmail.com, or see our webpage for this and more events vital to your quality of life -https://sites.google.com/site/nmcd2democraticvoices/.