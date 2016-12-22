Sheriff's Deputies In Doña Ana County Organize Toy Drive

A month-long toy drive organized by Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies will benefit hundreds of area kids, thanks in part to the generosity of local retailers.

More than 300 items were collected at area Dollar General stores from patrons who purchased and donated toys. A separate toy drive, organized by Indigo Yoga, also contributed to the total number.

The toys were donated this week to area schools that identified families in need within their communities. A portion of the toys will also be given to children at area hospitals who cannot be home for the holidays.

In a separate effort, two families were invited to Shop with a Cop at the Walmart on Valley Drive, thanks to nominations from Mecca Therapies. Walmart donated more than $100 to each family so their kids could take home a toy and some practical essentials, like underwear, socks and pajamas. Each child was also treated to a new bicycle, thanks to the Elks Lodge, Las Cruces Chapter 1119.

The remainder of the toys will be loaded into sheriff’s units over the holidays for distribution during their shifts throughout Doña Ana County.

