Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting Deaths Of Man, Woman

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say two people were found shot to death inside a mobile home in the small New Mexico community of Garfield.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office discovered the bodies of a man and woman Sunday morning after a neighbor called police.

The sheriff's office identified the bodies as 32-year-old Vanessa Rodriguez Mora and 34-year-old Mario Cabral.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Kelly Jameson says autopsies are being conducted. The sheriff's office declined to comment on the extent of the couple's injuries.

Authorities say no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Garfield is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Las Cruces.