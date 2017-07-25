Silver City Arts and Cultural District Announces Upcoming Departure Of Executive Director

The Silver City Arts and Cultural District (SCACD) Board of Directors has announced that their Executive Director and Silver City Tourism Manager, Callie Kennington, will be moving on as of August 1st, but will continue to help with the transition to a new Executive Director through September.

During her tenure, Ms. Kennington has successfully secured in excess of $380,000 for the Town of Silver City’s tourism-related projects via a large Department of Transportation grant, New Mexico Tourism Department cooperative funding, New Mexico Arts grants, and the New Mexico Resiliency Alliance.

In addition, she successfully secured over $235,000 in lodger’s tax funds for use in promoting the Grant County area over the last two years.

Ms. Kennington directed a number of significant projects on behalf of the community, including a beautifully modernized and user friendly VisitSilverCity.org website, Visitor Guide Book, revamped SCACD website, multiple Visitor Center exhibits, such as the recent Murray Ryan exhibit, and the DOT/RTP Project, which includes a kiosk to be installed at the Murray Ryan Visitor Center, wayfinding signage in relation to trails systems, and a map with major area trails information on one side and a broad area overview on the other. She worked hard to incorporate more diverse photography into Visit Silver City’s advertising, and established a Silver City brand that is mirrored across all Visit Silver City advertising, collateral materials, and the website.

Ms. Kennington spearheaded numerous successful collaborative advertising ventures with partners throughout the community, reaching audiences in Tucson, El Paso, Albuquerque, and beyond. She garnered media attention showcasing Silver City nationally, as evidenced by the many accolades for Silver City on social media and in print magazines.

The Brochure Rack Program and the Southwest New Mexico Clay Arts Trail are further examples of her success in nurturing and developing successful programs that benefit many businesses and artists in the area.

“We have so enjoyed working with Callie during her time here as the SCACD Executive Director and are very thankful for the many great things she has put into place for the benefit of visitors and residents alike,” stated SCACD Co-Chair Faye McCalmont. “We will miss her many talents and positive personality, but wish her all the best in her new endeavors.”

The SCACD Board of Directors will be conducting a search for a new Executive Director and Silver City Tourism Manager beginning this week. Please contact the SCACD office at (575) 538-5560 for information regarding the application process.

For more information, please call (575) 538-5560 or E-mail info@visitsilvercity.org.