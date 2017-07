Since 2012, the Silver City CLAY Festival gathers together artists, educators, entrepreneurs, families, youth, adventurers, and life-long learners to explore clay in its many forms as well as its impact on our history, present, and future. Edmundo Resendez spoke with the director of the festival, Lee Gruber about the event. Here is the full interview.

Silver City Clay Festival

