Time now for the Silver City Report with Edmundo Resendez and Silver City Press and Independent reporter, Christine Steele. This week, two people died in a flash flood on Saturday and an investigation regarding Ruben Diaz who died in custody has been found to be because of a drug overdose.

Silver City Report for 10/4/17

