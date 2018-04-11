KRWG
Related Program: 
Silver City Report

Silver City Report

By KRWG News And Partners 27 minutes ago

Time now for the Silver City Report with Edmundo Resendez and Silver City Press and Independent reporter, Christine Steele. This week, the trial of a woman accused of murder ended this week with the woman being found not guilty of assault instead of murder and a teacher accused of having sex with a student got sentenced to probation and does not have to register as a sex offender.       

The region's home page is only possible with your support.  Become a member, renew, or make an additional gift now.  Thank you. 