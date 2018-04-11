Time now for the Silver City Report with Edmundo Resendez and Silver City Press and Independent reporter, Christine Steele. This week, the trial of a woman accused of murder ended this week with the woman being found not guilty of assault instead of murder and a teacher accused of having sex with a student got sentenced to probation and does not have to register as a sex offender.

Silver City Report for 4/11/18

