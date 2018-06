Time now for the Silver City Report with Edmundo Resendez and Silver City Daily Press and Independent editor, Christine Steele. This week, a fire in the Glenwood area caused a power outage, high recycling costs have cause Silver City to stop accepting most recycling, and a man was found dead and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward.

Silver City Report for 6/27/18

The region's home page is only possible with your support. Become a member, renew, or make an additional gift now. Thank you.