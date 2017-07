Time now for the Silver City Report with Anthony Moreno and Silver City Press and Independent reporter Ben Fischer.

On the Silver City Report with Anthony Moreno and Silver City Press and Independent reporter Ben Fischer this week, the board for the Gila Regional Cancer Center votes for a new contract with a provider and Gary Johnson, Former Presidential Candidate and Governor of New Mexico rides through town.

The region's home page is only possible with your support. Become a member, renew, or make an additional gift now. Thank you.