Sisters Call For 'Justice' Amid Appeal For Teen Who Killed 5

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two older sisters of a New Mexico man who pleaded guilty to killing his parents and three younger siblings when he was a teenager say they forgive their brother but still want justice for their family.

The statement from Vanessa Lightbourne and Annette Verreault came Tuesday as attorneys prepare for a state appeals court hearing in the case of Nehemiah Griego. He was 15 in 2013 when authorities say he killed five family members.

In 2016, a Children's Court judge decided Griego had been receptive to treatment from the state and sentenced him as a juvenile. That decision cleared the way for Griego's released on his 21st birthday in March.

The hearing set for Wednesday will examine the attorney general's appeal asking that the 2016 decision be sent back to Children's Court for more hearings.