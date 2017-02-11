Skandera Would Welcome DeVos Visit To New Mexico

State Public Education Hanna Skandera "absolutely" would welcome a visit to any New Mexico school by newly confirmed U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

A Skandera spokesman says the secretary would gladly would host DeVos. Meanwhile, the state's largest school district says they'd have to check with parents and the school board first.

Protesters gathered outside a Washington DC public school Friday where DeVos paid her first visit as education secretary. It was a bid to mend fences with educators after a bruising confirmation battle.

Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman Monica Armenta told The Associated Press that if DeVos wanted to visit an Albuquerque school, Superintendent Raquel Reedy "would engage" board members, schools, and families before responding.

