Snowstorm socks New Mexico, closing roads, state museums

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The spring snowstorm that socked New Mexico has shut down highways and state museums.

The National Weather Service on Saturday said road conditions in north and central New Mexico could be treacherous as a significant amount of snow and blowing snow has hit along Interstate 25 and Interstate 40.

State transportation officials also reported closures on I-25 and Highway 64 near Raton as of Saturday afternoon.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2qjELvi ) that state-run museums in Santa Fe were closed because of the weather, including the New Mexico History Museum, New Mexico Museum of Art, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture and the Museum of International Folk Art.

In southern Arizona, meteorologists also issued a freeze warning near Tucson, including parts of Cochise County, from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday.