Social Justice and Inequalities in the Borderlands Exhibit Coming To Las Cruces

Branigan Cultural Center, 501 N. Main St., will host Trotando Pasos Ajenos, an art and cultural exhibit that features 12 interactive educational installments designed to appeal to a wide audience that focus on regional issues of justice inequality as they pertain to identity, environment, history, immigration, law, and faith.It also provides an opportunity to come together for an interactive experience that promotes awareness and comprehension of these issues.

Understanding these issues helps the community arrive at ways to lessen inequalities and their consequences – especially in the borderlands. Visitors are invited to explore a series of regional social justice topics, create a dialogue, and approach these topics with a new understanding.

The exhibit was curated by Dr. Dulcinea Lara and Dr. Nicholas Natividad - professors at NMSU’s department of criminal justice who specialize on issues of social justice in crime and law. The exhibit designer is artist and filmmaker Daniel Aguilar.

Programing for the exhibit includes a documentary screening of “Fruits of our Labor” by Daniel Aguilar, as well as a lecture series, and additional programing for all ages.

The exhibit will run Oct. 6, 2017 to Jan. 6, 2018. Opening reception is from 5 - 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6.

Admission to the Branigan Cultural Center is free. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

For morel information, visit the website at museums.las-cruces.orgor call 575-541-2154.