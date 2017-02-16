Some New Mexico Businesses Join 'A Day Without Immigrants'

Some businesses in Albuquerque and Santa Fe have joined "A Day Without Immigrants" national protest by closing for a day.

Shopping centers in immigrant enclaves sat largely empty on Thursday as businesses posted signs in support of immigrants around the country opting to stay home from school and work.

Jose Lopez, the owner of La Michoacana Del Sur restaurant in Albuquerque's South Valley neighborhood, says it was important to demonstrate how vital immigrants were to the country. He closed his restaurant for a day and told his immigrant employees to take the day off.

Popular Albuquerque Mexican restaurants Taqueria Mexico in downtown and Los Compadres on the historic Route 66 also were closed.

"A Day Without Immigrants" actions hit various cities, including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Houston, Chicago and New York.

