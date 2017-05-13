Sorg Has Challenger In Las Cruces Council Race

Steve Montanez has announced he will challenge Gill Sorg for Las Cruces City Council in District 5. Montanez, a 17 year Las Cruces resident, was born and raised in Carlsbad, New Mexico and has been involved with different organizations and local government in Las Cruces over the last five years.

“I am ready to serve our City. I am proud to live here and intend to make our District my number one responsibility. District Five is the fastest growing area in Las Cruces and is incredibly diverse with a great community of hardworking families, children, retirees, and many great residents. I constantly hear from many constituents in District 5 who feel they have been neglected the past few years and are seeking someone to better represent their interests and address their concerns. Essentially – my goal is to ensure District 5 receives the attention it deserves,” said Montanez.

Montanez cited lack of parks, poor infrastructure especially in the far east side of District 5, and lack of economic growth and development as some of the concerns that have been voiced in his District.

“Our children and families deserve better than what they have received over the last few years. It saddens me to see some of these families with children and grandchildren who have to drive miles merely to find a park or a local store to pick up groceries.

“Every counselor should make their own District their first responsibility. I want to represent those two income families who are raising children on a budget and seeing their expenses go up. I want to represent the retirees in my District who are on a fixed income and want more options within their community and to fix our roads. I want to work with our business community who have never even met their councilor to improve job growth. My point – is I want to represent those people who have not had their voices heard,” continued Montanez.

“Communication and transparency are extremely important to voters, and right now many of them feel uninformed. This District belongs to them and my plan is to keep constituents informed on a weekly basis, utilizing all forms of communication methods.

“I want the voters to know that I am here to serve. It is not about me. It is about the future of our District and the future of Las Cruces. It is about our children and it is about every resident in my community. I am proud of District Five and I would be humbled for their vote. I am well aware of the challenges we face but I am confident that together, as a District, we can learn together. With the support of residents in District Five, I promise to work tirelessly towards being the best City Councilor I can be and the City Councilor these residents deserve. I cannot do this alone and I humbly ask for your vote,” concluded Montanez.