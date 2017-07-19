Southern New Mexico Youth Invited to Travel Back in Time in for Living History Workshop

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO – Friends of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks, in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management – Las Cruces District, cordially invite youth ages 9 to 15 to travel back in time to the 1800’s and experience life during the time Pat Garrett and Eugene Van Patten. Participants are in for a day of historical fun at Dripping Springs Natural Area in Organ Mountains – Desert Peaks National Monument.

“The history of Dripping Springs is fascinating, and it’s a draw for many visitors to Organ Mountains – Desert Peaks National Monument” said Susan Singley, Director of Programs with Friends of Organ Mountains – Desert Peaks. “The Friends are are excited to expand our programs to include this Living History Workshop for youth and help them have fun learning about our Monument’s history around the time of Colonel Eugene Van Patten and Dr. Nathan Boyd.During the 1870s, at the present-day Dripping Springs Natural Area, Colonel Eugene Van Patten built Van Patten’s Mountain Camp resort that entertained visitors such as Pat Garrett and Pancho Villa. Later, Doctor Nathan Boyd would decide to establish a tuberculosis sanatorium taking advantage of the tranquil location and dry air.

The workshop will begin at 9:30am and ends at 3:30pm on Saturday, August 5. Youth participants will “travel” back in time to New Mexico in 1880 with costumes and “become” a character. They will have the opportunity to participate in improvisation games, and interact with others as a character in a Time Travel Performance.

Pre-registration is REQUIRED and there is $10 fee per child. Limit to 15 participants. Registration is online at https://organmountainsdesertpeaks.org/?event=living-history-workshop&event_date=2017-08-05

Contact: Friends of Organ Mountains – Desert Peaks (575) 323-1423 orinfo@organmtnfriends.org