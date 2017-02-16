Southern NM Dems Demand Action from Governor on ICE Operations in Doña Ana County

Commentary: Santa Fe, N.M. – Federal Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) agents are reported to have targeted 5 communities in New Mexico’s Doña Ana County. In response, Doña Ana County Representatives Doreen Gallegos (D-Las Cruces), Bill McCamley (D-Mesilla Park), Angelica Rubio (D-Las Cruces), Bill Gomez (D-La Mesa), Joanne Ferrary (D-Las Cruces), Rodolpho “Rudy” Martinez (D-Silver City) and Senator Jeff Steinborn (D-Las Cruces) sent a letter to Governor Susana Martinez urging her to reassure New Mexicans that ICE enforcement actions will not occur at sensitive locations such as, schools, hospitals, rallies or churches, per ICE’s own policy.

“We call on you to do the right thing by standing with New Mexico families to demand this of ICE as soon as possible,” states the letter. “We must show our families, our businesses, and our communities that New Mexico values are keeping families together and keeping communities safe.”

In addition, the letter calls on the Governor to demand that ICE expand its list of sensitive locations to include courthouses so residents can continue to pay parking citations, appear at court hearings, obtain marriage licenses and orders of protection without fear of detention or deportation. The communities reportedly impacted by ICE actions are: Chaparral, Las Cruces’ East Mesa, Vado, Doña Ana and Tortugas.

House Democrats do not agree with the divisive and dangerous immigration policies coming from the current Presidential administration and will continue to fight to keep New Mexico families together and to protect the rights of all New Mexicans.

