Spaceport America and FieldTripZoom Partner to Offer Virtual Field Trips

Spaceport America, the world’s first purpose-built commercial spaceport located in southern New Mexico in the USA, and FieldTripZoom, a live and interactive educational content platform for K-12 classrooms, today announced their partnership to make a range of Spaceport America STEM and other educational content available to every K-12 classroom across the State of New Mexico - free of charge.

From the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, to the Alaska SeaLife Center, to the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, FieldTripZoom works with partners around the world to create meaningful learning opportunities that reach past geographic constrictions and uses technology that already exists in most classrooms. Real-time educational programs delivered by experts provide students with unique learning experiences aligning to national and state curriculum standards.

Programs will cover STEM, History, Career and College Readiness, Art, Music, and Literature. New Mexico teachers can go to http://www.fieldtripzoom.com and use their school email address to register without payment.

“We want every young New Mexican to have the opportunity to ‘visit’ Spaceport America, either physically or virtually and leave inspired because it is a national treasure playing a historic role in the future of space travel, exploration and commercialization,” said Daniel Hicks, Chief Executive Officer Spaceport America. “For the remainder of this academic year, Spaceport America has sponsored a free FieldTripZoom Zone Season Pass for every K-12 classroom in the New Mexico Public and Private School Systems. This equates to approximately 165 programs offered to a variety of different grade levels through the end of the 2016-2017 New Mexico academic school year.”

Spaceport America crew members from all departments help to prepare the content, lead the live virtual field trips, stream the launches live and join in for question and answer sessions direct from Spaceport America’s vertical launch area or mission control. Virtual field trips entitled “What is Spaceport America?” are held on a monthly basis making it easy for teachers to program into their curriculum. And in honor of Space Week, on May 5, 2017, classrooms across the US can join the Spaceport America crew for BLAST OFF at Spaceport America from behind the scenes of a real rocket launch!

"We are excited to bring awe-inspiring content from the iconic Spaceport America in New Mexico to students throughout the world as well as hosting special programs for New Mexico K-12 public and private school students. And we are grateful to Spaceport America for sponsoring access to all our content partner programs for these same students for the remainder of this school year." said Doug Ashton, Co-founder FieldTripZoom.

Getting started:

New Mexico educators can easily book access to live streaming of content across a wide range of subjects and sign up for a free season pass by registering at: http://www.fieldtripzoom.com

If you are private school, please have your administrator contact FieldTripZoom at info@fieldtripzoom.com for your free registration information. For additional information or if you are having any problems registering contact info@fieldtripzoom.com or call 800-825-3127.

The What is Spaceport America? live stream virtual field trip to Spaceport America in New Mexico will be also available to all New Mexico schools as part of the free season pass.

Click here to view Spaceport America Program Listings (to book an event, you must register on the FieldTripZoom site): http://www.fieldtripzoom.com/zone-webinar-catalog

Spaceport America will be live streaming on the following dates so sign up now:

February 28: 3:10 EST, 1:10 PM MST

March 10: 1:10 PM EST, 11:10 AM MST

March 10: 3:10 PM EST, 1:10 PM MST

April 11: 11:10 AM EST, 9:10 AM MST

April 11: 2:10 PM EST, 12:10 PM MST

May 10: 12:10 PM EST, 10:10 AM MST

May 10: 2:10 PM EST, 12:10 PM MST

May 5: 11:10 AM EST, 9:10 AM MST

May 5: 2:10 PM EST, 12:10 PM MST

About FieldTripZoom

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, FieldTripZoom's educational content platform facilitates live and interactive experiences between leading educational content providers and K-12 classrooms. The company's content partners include leading museums, zoos, aquariums, science centers, art and history organizations, authors and other sources of unique subject-matter expertise. FieldTripZoom was a 2016 Technology Innovation Award Winner from the National School Board Association and was named a Top 10 2017 Educational Media Website Award Winner from HomeschoolBase.com. Visit http://www.fieldtripzoom.com for more information.

Twitter: @fieldtripzoom

Facebook: @fieldtripzoom

Instagram: @fieldtripzoom

About Spaceport America

Spaceport America is the first purpose-built commercial spaceport in the world. The FAA-licensed launch complex, situated on 18,000 acres adjacent to the U.S. Army White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico, boasts 6,000 square miles of restricted airspace, low population density, a 12,000-foot spaceway, and 340+ days of sunshine and low humidity. Some of the most respected companies in the commercial space industry are customers at Spaceport America: Virgin Galactic, SpaceX, UP Aerospace and EXOS. Visit http://spaceportamerica.com and http://gatewaytospace.com for more information.

Twitter: @Spaceport_STEM

Facebook: @SpaceportAmeicaSTEM

Instagram: @SpaceportAmericaSTEM