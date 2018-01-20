Special Pickups Collect Tons Of Waste Monthly In Las Cruces

One of the residential services provided every month to customers of Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) is the curbside pick up of large items bound for the Corralitos Regional Landfill – and the separate curbside pick up of green waste headed for recycling into composted mulch at the Old Foothills Landfill. There is no additional charge for this service.

Your newly designed bilingual Grappler/Green Grappler schedules began being delivered in December and all schedules will be delivered before the end of January. LCU hopes you will review the schedule and keep it as a reference so you will know when the Grapplers service your neighborhood and how the services work.

The Grapplers come to your street once monthly – on the same day, which is one of your regular trash days. To take advantage of the service:

● put big items and green waste in separate piles at the curb by 6 a.m. on Grappler day with tree branches cut shorter than 5-feet in length in neat stacks and

● use heavy-duty CLEAR plastic bags to contain grass clippings and leaves to ensure that Green Grappler drivers can see that the bags contain green waste and not trash. (Home Depot, Sutherland’s, and Walmart have these bags in stock now, and other local home improvement and hardware stores are in the process of stocking them.)

“Every year we process approximately 3,000 tons of green waste thanks to residents who drop off their grass clippings, raked up leaves, tree trimmings, and cut Christmas trees at the Old Foothills Landfill…and thanks to residents who get those materials to the curb in front of their house on their Grappler day,” says Robin Lawrence, LCU Solid Waste Administrator. “Those simple actions reduce the amount of material unnecessarily going into the Corralitos Regional Landfill and increase the amount of composted mulch we can return to the community.”

Not sure about your Grappler/Green Grappler day? If you don’t have your new schedule handy, you can also visit http://www.las-cruces.org/departments/utilities/solid-waste/grappler-schedule and type in your home address. (Important: Please USE abbreviations such as “Rd, St, Ave, Blvd”.) You will see your Grappler/Green grappler route number and pickup day for every month of the year. If you don’t have internet access, call Customer Service at (575) 541-2111, provide your address and the LCU agent will be able to tell you your Grappler/Green Grappler day.

Submitted by Las Cruces Utilities

You can reach Las Cruces Utilities at 528-3500 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Las Cruces Utilities provides GAS – WATER – WASTEWATER – SOLID WASTE services to approximately 100,000 Las Cruces area residents and businesses.