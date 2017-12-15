Spring Street Block Receives Make-over with the Help of Silver City MainStreet And Town

The Silver City MainStreet Project received a grant from the New Mexico Resiliency Alliance to beautify downtown Silver City. The funds were used to replant the medians at the intersection of Bullard and College Streets and to completely rehab a block of Spring Street between Bullard and Texas Streets.

“The medians had become overgrown and some plants were growing to a height that blocked drivers from seeing traffic, states Silver City MainStreet Executive Director Charmeine Wait. We had those plants removed and replaced with native plants that are drought tolerant and will not grow higher than three feet. The plantings were done with the help of the Youth Conservation Corp students from Aldo Leopold Charter High School. We just love collaborating with other groups and this was a project that definitely helped the community.”

“Spring Street was a much bigger project that required removing old cement and excess dirt to make room for planting and rock work. The Town of Silver City replaced the old and crumbling sidewalk with a new ADA sidewalk. It not only looks so much better, but now it is a safe block to walk on. The YCC students planted drought tolerant plants and the area was covered with landscaping rock by a local contractor. This area is so visible to residents and tourists, it’s good to have it looking nice.”

The Silver City MainStreet Project is one of the oldest and most successful MainStreet programs in the state. The MainStreet program is a national program fostering economic development in local communities and operates under the NM MainStreet program and the state Economic Development Department.

The mission of Silver City MainStreet is "To encourage a vibrant, historic downtown Silver City which is recognized as the heart of our diverse community." Please visit our website, www.silvercitymainstreet.com to learn more.