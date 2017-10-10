State Considers Rule Change For Hunting Pronghorn

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Game and Fish Department is considering changing the rules for how pronghorn are hunted in the state.

The agency has planned a series of public meetings to discuss proposed changes that would align pronghorn hunts more closely with how deer are hunted in New Mexico. Officials say that would allow for more opportunities for hunters on public and private lands.

The first meeting is scheduled for Thursday evening in Albuquerque. Meetings will also be held over the next month in Las Vegas, Roswell and Las Cruces.

If any changes are adopted, they would be implemented for the 2019-2020 hunting season.

The department says improvements in how the pronghorn population is surveyed have resulted in better data from which to base annual harvest recommendations.