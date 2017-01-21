State investigating El Paso arena meetings

The El Paso mayor and four city council members are being investigated over whether they held unlawful secret meetings to discuss the location of a proposed $180 million downtown arena.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Elizabeth Carter says the Texas Rangers have been requested by the El Paso District Attorney's Office to look into whether the city officials violated the state Open Meetings Act by holding secret deliberations Dec. 16 and meeting with less than a quorum.

Five council members are needed for a quorum, and their meetings must be posted and open to the public.

Mayor Oscar Leeser tells the El Paso Times (http://bit.ly/2jWeCQ7 ) he welcomes an independent investigation and that investigators will find nothing inappropriate.

___

Information from: El Paso Times, http://www.elpasotimes.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.