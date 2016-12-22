State Land Commissioner Considers Motorsports Complex Near Las Cruces

SANTA FE – State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn is reviewing a proposal to create a premier multi-faceted motorsports complex on 127 acres of State Trust Lands south of Las Cruces in Dona Ana County.

According to the proposal, Southern New Mexico Speedway will offer a motocross course, as well as go-kart, BMX and dirt tracks. The plan also includes a roping area, viewing stands, amphitheater, vehicle staging pits, and a full concession stand. The lessee has also committed to investing in infrastructure improvements.

The site, located eight miles south of Las Cruces on the west side of Interstate 10 near Vado, is centered between El Paso and Las Cruces and will attract fans from Texas and New Mexico, creating a viable economic development opportunity in the area.

“This project will spur economic development in Dona Ana County, create construction jobs and permanent jobs, increase the tax base of every community in the region, and at the same time earn revenue for public education.” said Commissioner Dunn.

The term of the lease will be 35 years, with an annual base rent of $19,800. From operating date forward, a three percent annual escalator will be applied to the base rent.

Proceeds from renewable resources, such as rentals, are paid into the Land Maintenance Fund, 26 percent of which covers State Land Office operating expenses, while 74 percent is distributed to the beneficiaries...in this case, public schools.