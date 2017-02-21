KRWG

State Lawmakers Contemplate New Powers For Oil Regulators

By KRWG News And Partners 53 minutes ago

The New Mexico Legislature may restore the state's authority to impose administrative penalties of up to $10,000 per day against oil and natural gas companies for violations of operating and environmental rules.

A Senate panel is scheduled Tuesday to consider a bill that broadens civil enforcement of the state Oil and Gas Act and increases the current $1,000 maximum penalty for administrative violations.

A 2009 state Supreme Court decision held that the Oil Conservation Division was not authorized to assess civil penalties and had to file a lawsuit in court to enforce regulations for oil, gas and waste-water injection wells. Weaknesses in current enforcement provisions were highlighted last year by an out-of-state driller ignoring orders and lease provisions.

Texas allows daily penalties of $10,000, and Colorado can charge $15,000.

