State Legislators Address Community Concerns Over Vetoed Higher Education Funding

State higher education institutions like New Mexico State University get more than 50% of their funding from the state. In an ongoing dispute over the state budget Governor Susana Martinez recently vetoed higher education funding in its entirety. The move has many NMSU students, staff and community stakeholders in the dark and apprehensive about the feasibility of their future with the university. ASNMSU and state legislators hosted a forum to address concerns Simon Thompson reports.

New Mexico State University students Tailynn Nesbit and Shania Vasquez are concerned about what Governor Susana Martinez’s veto of higher education funding could mean for their studies and the cost of their tuition.

“The biggest concern for me is tuition increase- cause I don’t want to pay a lot.” Nesbit said.

“I mean it is going to hurt my parents pocket.“ Vasquez said

According to the Members of the N.M. Council of University Presidents Vasquez and Nesbit are just two of over 133,000 registered NM students who could see their tuition costs triple because of the higher education funding veto. Nesbit said her finances are already spread thin.

“I have financial aid and Pell grants and stuff, but I still have student loans.” Nesbit said “I am already drowning in them, so I don’t want to pay more for what I already have done.”

ASNMSU President Matts Bose says he is fielding a lot of these student concerns. He said many see continuing at NMSU as high risk.

“There are a lot of students that did there undergrad career here and have said you know I am not going to stay here to do my masters. It is just not a good situation right now with the school and I think it is time for me to move on.” Bose said “Students that are interested in transferring to New Mexico institutions are a little worried about what the future is.”

In a statement NMSU President Gary Caruthers said “5-10 percent of the students who haven’t yet registered say their reason is that they aren’t sure the university will receive funding from the state by the time classes begin.”

Nesbit is scheduled to graduate with a bachelors degree at the end of the semester. She wanted to continue her studies at NMSU in the masters of social work program, but now she’s not so sure.

“I am scared the program I want to go to won’t be here anymore.’ Nesbit said. “I don’t know if she will cut any masters programs or anything- but we will see.”

New Mexico has seen a major budget shortfall in the wake of falling tax revenues from oil production in state. While Democrats pushed to shore up state finances with revenues increases such as with tax hikes- Governor Susana Martinez has been vocally against any tax increases and has vetoed budget proposals including them.



State Legislators answered questions at an ASNMSU forum regarding the threat to higher education funding. State Representative Bill McCamley was there, he emphasized all the other agencies and services that are funded through Higher Education and are also facing lose of funding.

“So all small business development centers in the state are funded through higher education, so the Governor killed all small business development centers. The Department of Agriculture is actually under New Mexico State University, so all the assistance they give to farmers and value added agriculture, inspections, irrigation – marketing things like pecans out of country, that all dies.” McCamley said “Every county in the state has an extension office to help with their agricultural issues- those go away.”

McCamley chairs the House Labor & Economic Development Committee he is concerned veto of higher education funding is going to discourage businesses looking to do invest and do business in New Mexico.

“It hurts all the communities. If I am a business and I want to go to a place where I am going to get an educated work force or I know there is going to be research coming out that I can take advantage of to grow a business and the Governor makes this decision to cut all the funds for higher ed, why would I go there? I wouldn’t!”

McCamley said legislators on both side of the aisle are still working to broker a resolution with the Governor.. but there hasn’t been progress yet.

“We have heard nothing from her. So negotiation is a two step right? You can’t really negotiate if there ain’t no one else coming out for you on the dance floor.” McCamley said.

As the stand off plays out- students like Shania Vasquez and Tailynn Nesbit are looking at their options else where in neighboring states “

“I have considered it maybe Arizona or Colorado” Vasquez said.

“Anything is going to hurt us, because we are going to have out of state tuition- for any where out of state. It is probably going to be the same for around here.”

The Governors vetoes could be overridden with votes and support from House Republicans. The budget could also be re-negotiated in a special legislative session.

McCamley said the sooner a resolution can be reached, the better. Though the long term damage to the state may have already been done.

“Our Governor vetoed the entire education budget! Well that has hurt our reputation, probably for a decade.” McCamley said “Why are professors going to go to universities where the governor threatens to kill their funding, why are even students going to re-register for classes if they are worried about the university not being there next year.” McCamley said “Hopefully these things get resolved but the uncertainty that it has created really hurts the reputation of all the institutions of higher education in the state”

Legislators recently lawsuit asking the New Mexico Supreme Court to nullify Governor Susana Martinez’s vetoes of funding for higher education, as well as other state funding allotments. If successful, higher education funding could be re-instated in before the beginning of the fiscal year.

