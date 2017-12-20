Staying Green During The Holidays

The kids are squealing with their brand-new toys and it’s time for another cup of coffee. You invariably wade through piles of wrapping paper and plastic boxes and cardboard containers. In the kitchen, there are stacks of leftovers from the work holiday parties in Styrofoam boxes.

You might think then – Isn’t there a better way to celebrate the holidays with our environment?

Tarkeysha Burton, recycling coordinator for the South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA) says, “There’s still time to think ahead for wrapping holiday gifts. Here are four tips to green the holidays when it comes to helping our environment.”

- Think of reusing some of the boxes already in your house for packaging, like stray Amazon boxes and cereal boxes. Go for an extra considerate gift and wrap with gifted scarves. Or go more old school and wrap the gift with colorful magazine and newspaper pages for a more retro look. Reuse gift bags from other events and, instead of ribbons, gently tie flexible green branches from small plants.

- Buy reusable containers to take home leftovers from the family gatherings and even from holiday parties. Suggest in your invitations that everyone brings a dish of food – and an actual dish for the goodies that go home. Plus, consider starting a compost pile out of the fruits and vegetables that don’t find a ride to another fridge.

- Use cloth napkins that can serve not only as a great way to sop up the gravy that might land in your lap, but also to decorate the table before the dinner is set up. Consider staying away from plastic forks, spoons and knives, and go for the real deal to keep away the extra gain of nonrecyclable plastics to your trashcan.

- Consider rechargeable batteries for toys and other blinking gadgets that will be on day-and-night for the next few weeks. Pro-tip: Buy two sets so that one can be charging when the other batteries are humming along in the dog that flips and the rocket spaceship that sounds so incredibly authentic.

Burton adds, “There are plenty of small steps that you can take to make your holidays have an extra layer of cheer, without adding extra layers at the landfill. Plus, that’s an added gift to our environment, a gift that we all can share.” Find more tips to green your holidays at www.SCSWA.net.

Green Connections is submitted by the South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA) managing solid waste, recyclables, and working to stop illegal dumping for residents and businesses throughout Doña Ana County. Contact the SCSWA at (575) 528-3800 or visit www.SCSWA.net.