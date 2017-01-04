Steps Taken Toward Construction Of Road To Spaceport

Officials say construction of a southern road to Spaceport America could begin in late spring or early summer.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that improving the southern route to the remote desert outpost would dramatically cut travel time from Las Cruces, the nearest large city.

The existing dirt route crosses a combination of state, federal and private land.

Dona Ana County commissioners recently approved an agreement with several government entities involved in the road project that spells out parameters and how historical and cultural sites will be protected during construction.

Officials say one more authorization is expected later this month that will clear the way for the county to issue a request for bids for the construction contract.

The county will be in charge of overseeing construction.

