Steve Garvey to Headline Chihuahuas Championship Dinner

The Chihuahuas Foundation is excited to announce the Chihuahuas Championship Dinner, their annual pre-season event, presented by KVIA and Townsquare Media. The festivities will take place on Wednesday, April 5th at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center with special guest Steve Garvey, former Major League Baseball All-star for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

The event will be a celebration of the Chihuahuas 2016 Pacific Coast League (PCL) Championship as well as the first opportunity to meet the 2017 team, coaches and staff. The cocktail hour will begin at 6:00 p.m. followed by dinner, a sit down interview with Chihuahuas manager, Rod Barajas, Garvey and Chihuahuas broadcaster, Tim Hagerty, and a live auction.

A nine-person table is $1000 and $100 for individual seats. A limited number of tables will feature a Chihuahuas player or coach on a first come first serve basis. Season Seat Holders will have the first opportunity to purchase starting today with sales opening to the general public on Monday, January 23rd.

“We are honored to celebrate our 2016 PCL Championship with our fans and special guest Steve Garvey. This will also serve as a fun start to the 2017 season,” said Brad Taylor, Chihuahuas General Manager.

Net proceeds from the luncheon will benefit the Chihuahuas Foundation. The Chihuahuas Foundation’s purpose is to support charitable or educational projects in the local community. The Foundation gives back to El Paso through ventures such as the Field of Dreams Project (the renovation of a baseball field in need), scholarship funds, specialty jersey auctions, Chihuahuas Volunteer Pack events (the team’s community service army), and more.

Steve Garvey spent eight years as the cornerstone of the Los Angeles Dodgers “fabulous four” infield that included Davey Lopes, Bill Russell and Ron Cey. To this day, they hold the esteemed title as the longest standing and most successful infield in Major League Baseball’s history leading the Dodgers to a World Series title in 1981.

Steve Garvey is a 10-time MLB All-Star and a four-time Gold Glove winner. He holds the record for the highest career fielding percentage by a first baseman and is the only player in the history of baseball to have an errorless season at first base. Garvey was named the National League MVP in 1974, the All-Star Game MVP in 1974 and 1978, playoff MVP in 1974, 1977 and 1984 and on April 18, 1988 his jersey no. 6 was retired by the San Diego Padres. In a 19-year career, Garvey was a .294 hitter with 272 home runs and 1,308 RBI in 2,332 games played.

To purchase your table or for more information call (915) 533-BASE or visit EPChihuahuas.com.

WHAT: Chihuahuas Championship Dinner presented by KVIA and Townsquare Media

WHEN: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 | 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE: Judson F. Williams Convention Center | 1 Civic Center Plaza | Downtown El Paso

WHO: Steve Garvey & Members of the 2017 El Paso Chihuahuas