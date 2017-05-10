Storm In New Mexico Spawns Small Tornado

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A severe storm packing heavy rain and golf ball-sized hail has swept through parts of central and eastern New Mexico with a small tornado briefly down in Torrance County and causing minor damage.

National Weather Service officials in Albuquerque say a funnel cloud touched down at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday near Clines Corners for about one minute and uprooted some trees.

They say small funnel clouds also were reported near the unincorporated Lincoln County towns of Nogal and Ancho but didn't touch down.

Another small funnel cloud was later spotted in Portales near the Eastern New Mexico University campus but also didn't touch down.

Weather Service officials say hail damaged some car windshields in Curry County and also broke a few home windows.

There have been no reports of any injuries.