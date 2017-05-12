Stray Emu Lassoed By Officers On Highway Tuesday

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A stray emu that had become notorious throughout a three-day span in New Mexico has been captured by law enforcement.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports authorities had captured the emu Tuesday after about 40 minutes of trying to lasso it on an interstate.

Authorities say calls reporting the bird started coming into the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office three days before the emu had been captured.

The incident had been caught on camera by a passerby.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Kelly Jameson had said traffic was stopped while officers caught the bird thanks to two kind truckers.

The emu had been waiting for its owners to spring it from detention and take it home as of Thursday morning.

Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com