Student In Hobbs High School Shooting Hoax May Face Charges

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A Hobbs High School student may face charges after authorities say he used a school computer to spread a hoax about a pending school shooting.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the student, whose name hasn't been released, recently was disciplined for creating the hoax days after a gunman killed two students at Aztec High School.

Officials say disciplinary measures were also taken against two other Hobbs students who used their cell phones to photograph the computer screen hoax and then circulated it on their Snapchat social media accounts.

Rumors of the Hobbs High School shooting sparked around 200 parents to pick up their students early last week.

Hobbs High School Principal Zeke Kaney says officials take all threats seriously.

