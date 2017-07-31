Students At Closing Santa Fe Arts College Making Zombie Film

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Students at a closing Santa Fe art college hope to leave a legacy with a going-away zombie film.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports students at the soon-to-be closed Santa Fe University of Art and Design are making the school's first-ever feature-length movie, and likely its last.

The zombie film is being produced by holdover film students, recent graduates and faculty.

Declining enrollment, general financial trouble and the failure of a proposed sale to a Singapore-based education company prompted college leaders to announce in April they would shutter the school after the 2018 spring semester.

Some staff members have been laid off as the school consolidates operations for the coming "teach-out" period.