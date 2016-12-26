Study Underway To Examine The Effects Of Oil And Gas Exploration On Deer

A years-long study is underway to examine the effects of oil and gas exploration on mule deer in part of northern New Mexico.

The Farmington Daily Times reports that the study examines how oil and gas operations affect deer in the Rosa area to the east of the southern part of Navajo Lake.

Rosa encompasses 78,000 acres in both western Rio Arriba and eastern San Juan Counties.

It has a high density of mule deer in the winter, as well as more than 1,700 producing wells.

The study uses radio tracking collars to collect data on habitat selection patterns, migration routes and survival rates, comparing data from times when oil and gas development is occurring with times when industry activity is absent.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.