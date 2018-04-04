'Sunshine Laws' Dim for Transparency of Spaceport America

Spaceport America’s CEO along with state congressional leaders and journalists gathered for a forum at NMSU to discuss the transparency of spaceport operations as part of Sunshine Week. Michael Hernandez reports.

Sunshine laws are a key part of holding government accountable and helping democracy function. They require government agencies to make certain work they do available to the public, keeping the sun “shining” on their operations.

To mark Sunshine Week, New Mexico State University hosted a forum regarding newly-passed legislation that exempts aerospace companies operating at Spaceport America from the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act, or IPRA. Spaceport CEO Dan Hicks said the legislation will make the facility a more attractive place for business.

“What it allows us to do is to be more competitive to get space companies come in to New Mexico. At the same time, still being transparent of everything that I do as a state agency,” Hicks said. “So, the discussion today was about that fine balance between protecting taxpayers and the right to know of what happens at a space agency versus protecting companies and their sensitive and operational information that they want to keep protected so they’ll come to New Mexico when we can get jobs here in New Mexico.”

Senate Bill 98, named the Commercial Aerospace Protection Act, passed during the legislature’s last session in February. The bill shields spaceport customers from having to reveal “proprietary technical or business information” as well as trade secrets to the public.

Democratic State Sen. Jeff Steinborn voted yes to the bill but said the public needs to be watchful that the spaceport doesn’t abuse its freedom under the new law.

“You know this law definitely gave them more latitude to be able to shield some information, but obviously it’s one of those balancing acts where they’re dealing with an economic enterprise that we have invested a lot of money in and we’re hoping to create jobs,” Steinborn said. “No one has invested more than the citizens of Doña Ana County who literally tax ourselves to not only build the spaceport but to operate it. So, it’s why I was very much torn over this legislation and ended up supporting it in it’s very narrowed down form.”

The New Mexico Spaceport Authority, which runs the taxpayer-funded facility, broke the state’s open records law four times in 2017 according to the Attorney General’s Office for denying records requests to KTSM-TV in El Paso. NMPolitics.net reported it's also filed complaints with the Attorney General. For the record, any person can request public documents.

Hicks said the spaceport is working with the Attorney General to ensure that information is released as it’s requested. He also said he rates the spaceport’s efforts to be transparent an “A-plus.”

“I think we’ve put policies and standards in place that do an exceptional job of protecting taxpayer information that ensures that it’s always available, everything that I do as a taxpayer is open in the sunshine portal and sunshine laws while at the same time ensuring the protection is there for the companies that want to work at the spaceport,” Hicks said.

Sen. Steinborn said when it comes to economic development, information is routinely kept confidential when the government negotiates with prospective companies. But he said the IPRA exception is unique in that it allows a company’s information to stay shielded after moving into the spaceport.

“So, there’s a need to be discreet sometimes when you’re trying to court business and so this kind of just gives the spaceport that latitude as well,” Steinborn said. “It clearly goes a little bit broader than that, so it’s something that has to be monitored especially since you’re not dealing with making cookies here… We want it to be successful but certainly we have a very strong public interest in knowing about things that may go on there that could be adverse to the public interest.”

There are differing opinions about whether keeping spaceport operations private is in the public’s best interest, but it has made it harder for the sun to shine on Spaceport America.