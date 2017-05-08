Suspect Charged in Las Cruces Shooting

The man suspected of Saturday’s shooting in the parking lot of an Albertsons grocery store has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

Adam “Miklo” Alvarez, 31, is charged with one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, one count of child abuse and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He also faces one misdemeanor count of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

At about 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Las Cruces Police were dispatched to the report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Albertsons grocery store at 2501 N. Main St. Officers arrived to find evidence of a shooting and multiple witnesses. No injuries were reported.

Investigators learned that Alvarez was inside the Albertsons store when he got into an argument with two men. The argument continued into the parking lot where Alvarez allegedly retrieved a handgun from a white Oldsmobile Alero and started firing at the men as they drove away.

The rounds struck two vehicles, one of which was occupied by a 6-year-old girl.

Alvarez, who was with two other people, fled the parking lot in the Oldsmobile Alero.

Las Cruces Police investigators obtained a warrant for Alvarez’s arrest. Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Alvarez Monday morning south of Las Cruces. He was arrested on the felony warrant and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he’s being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

