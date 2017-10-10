Suspect In Circle K Shooting Released Following DA Error

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A district attorney's office says a suspect who robbed and fired shots inside a Circle K should not have been on the streets.

KOB-TV reports Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez says because of a mistake made by his office, the case involving Eric Reddick was misidentified, overlooked and he was released.

Police say Reddick and Allyssandre Moncayo were sitting in the parking lot of the Circle K Friday when Reddick went inside the gas station and demanded money from the clerk.

Reddick was behind bars facing similar charges in July.

Torrez says Reddick's case was mislabeled. Instead of being prioritized with other 10-day cases, it was put in the wrong pile.

Because he wasn't indicted in 10 days, a judge released him from jail and dismissed the charges.