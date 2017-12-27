Suspect Killed During Standoff With Roswell Police

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Roswell police say they fatally shot a man who opened fire on officers after barricading himself inside a building.

Authorities say the standoff began after the police department's SWAT team tried to serve arrest and search warrants Tuesday morning at a location just outside city limits.

Police spokesman Todd Wildermuth said the warrants stemmed from another incident that happened the night before but he did not provide any details. He also did not immediately identify the suspect.

As part of standard procedure, the shooting will be investigated by Roswell police, the Chaves County Sheriff's Office and New Mexico State Police.