Suspects Sought in Smash ‘n Grab Las Cruces Convenience Store Burglaries

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the suspects who broke into the same convenience store twice and stole large amounts of cigarettes.

The convenience store is the Murphy’s Express at 1290 S. Valley Drive.

Video surveillance indicates the suspects broke into the store at about12:45 a.m. on March 17 and again at about 1:30 a.m. on April 30. In both incidents, the suspects used rocks to break into the store and then quickly rushed behind the count and stole large amounts of cigarettes.

In both cases, the suspects used pillowcases or laundry bags to cart away the stolen goods. Police believe the March 17 burglary was committed by two young men while the April 30 incident was likely committed by a young man and a young woman.

In the April 30 burglary alone, approximately $6,700 worth of cigarettes were stolen. Damage to the store’s front glass door was estimated at approximately $3,000.

Anyone with information that can help identify any of the suspects is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or send a tip by text message to CRIMES (274637), keyword LCTIPS.

The Crime Stoppers number and text messaging services are operational 24 hours a day and you do not have to give your name to collect a reward.

Information from Las Cruces Police