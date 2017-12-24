Suspended UNM fraternity shutting down for good

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A fraternity at the University of New Mexico that has been suspended while the school investigates misconduct allegations will not re-open.

Graduate trustees of the 80-member Phi Gamma Delta chapter house at UNM decided Friday to shutter it permanently because recent behavior of members "were inconsistent with the fraternity's high standards and values."

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Phi Gamma Delta is among three fraternities the school put on emergency suspension this fall due to various allegations. Investigations in all three cases are ongoing.

A university official has said that Phi Gamma Delta faced allegations related to alcohol and hazing.

UNM spokeswoman Cinnamon Blair said the office should complete the investigations by mid-January and has already lifted the suspension on one other fraternity.