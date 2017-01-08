Ted Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott say they met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen while she was passing through Houston on her way to Central America.

The Republican senator said in a news release that during Sunday's meeting, they discussed how they might improve bilateral relations and that they touched on several areas, including arms sales, diplomatic exchanges and economic relations.

Abbott says in a separate statement that they discussed energy, trade relations and commercial ties between Taiwan and Texas.

China has been angered by her refusal to endorse Beijing's concept that Taiwan and the mainland are a single Chinese nation.

U.S. lawmakers often meet with Taiwanese presidents when they pass through the U.S.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.