Teenager Accused Of School Threats Remains On Home Arrest

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A judge rejected a request by an eastern New Mexico district attorney's office to jail a Clovis teenager on allegations that she violated court orders.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports that the 16-year-old girl, accused of posting shooting threats on social media last month against two Clovis schools, was barred from accessing communication devices as a condition of her release last week. The teenager remains in the custody of her parents and on home arrest.

District Attorney Andrea Reeb says the teenager violated court orders by posting to Snapchat. Officials from the Juvenile Probation Office saw the posts and requested an arrest warrant.

Reeb says her office will file a motion to review the conditions of her release so the matter can be brought back to the court.