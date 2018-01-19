Tell Us: Are You Still Watching The NFL?

The past few NFL seasons have been mired in controversy, from findings about concussions and brain damage to injustice protests and domestic violence.

Have you changed your viewing habits as a result? If you have, Weekend Edition wants to hear from you.

Whether you're watching more football now, or less, let us know below, and tell us why. Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may reach out to you to follow up on your response, too.

