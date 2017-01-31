Texas Governor's 'Sanctuary' Crackdown Expected To Be Part Of Agenda

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is laying out a new agenda that's expected to enthusiastically embrace President Donald Trump's crackdown on so-called "sanctuary cities."

Abbott on Tuesday will deliver his State of the State address to the Republican-controlled Legislature at a time when Trump's executive actions on immigration and building a border wall promise to heavily impact Texas.

Abbott hasn't commented on Trump banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, which has sparked protests nationwide. Hundreds of Muslims are expected to rally outside the Texas Capitol before the governor's speech as part of a lobbying event organized months before Trump's executive order Friday.

One Trump policy Abbott clearly backs is denying funds to local governments that don't fully cooperate with federal immigration agents. Abbott has said he also wants criminal penalties.

