Texas Jobless Rate Holds Steady At 4.6%

The Texas unemployment rate held steady in December at 4.6 percent.

The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday reported the statewide jobless figure was also 4.6 percent in November. The nationwide unemployment rate for December was 4.7 percent.

A TWC statement says Texas has added an estimated 210,200 seasonally adjusted jobs since December 2015, with the addition of 800 nonfarm jobs last month.

The Amarillo, Austin-Round Rock and Lubbock areas had the lowest unemployment in Texas last month at 3.2 percent. Commission officials say the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the state's highest jobless rate in December at 8.2 percent.

The state's education and health services industry recorded the largest private-industry employment gain in December with 7,300 jobs added.

TWC officials say Texas has added jobs in 20 of the past 21 months.

