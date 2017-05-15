Texas Looks To Curb Teacher-Student Relationships

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers have given final approval to a measure cracking down on inappropriate relationships between teachers and students, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The bill requires principals and superintendents to report inappropriate teacher-student relationships or face jail time and fines up to $10,000. The teacher's family could also lose access to the teacher's pension.

Under the bill, a teacher would automatically lose their license if they have to register as a sex offender. Teachers would also get training on how to properly handle personal boundaries and relationships with students.

The Texas Education Agency in 2016 opened more than 220 investigations that involved in appropriate teacher-student relationships.

The law now goes to Abbott who can sign it, veto it or allow it to take effect without his signature.