Texas Senate Democratic Caucus Responds to "Bathroom Bill"

Commentary: Austin - State Senator José Rodríguez, Chairman of the Texas Senate Democratic Caucus (SDC), released the following statement, on behalf of the SDC, in response to the filing of Senate Bill 6:

"The implications of this bill are truly frightening for all Texans. It would effectively deputize any person to report someone she or he thinks is using an "incorrect" bathroom for enhanced prosecution — including children.

The bill would put a target on the back of innocent transgender and gender-nonconforming people who want nothing more than to go about their lives in peace. As it is, this community disproportionally experiences harassment, homelessness, and violence.

Also, the bill would overturn the will of local governments who have thoughtfully considered what nondiscrimination protections make sense for their communities. Discounting the will of voters is not conservative.

Finally, the suggestion that North Carolina has been unaffected economically by the passage of HB 2 is misleading. Nothing could be further from the truth. Forbes recently reported that North Carolina has suffered more than $600 million in economic losses in the first year after its discriminatory law took effect.

Let's not mirror those losses in Texas. The Texas Association of Business reported that our state could suffer as much as $8.5 billion in losses should discriminatory legislation like HB 2 pass. We simply can't afford it. Instead, we should be focusing on making a more inclusive Texas committed to recruiting entrepreneurs and company relocations.

The Texas Legislature has real issues to address like adequately funding our schools, improving health care, and fixing our broken CPS system."

José Rodríguez represents Texas Senate District 29, which includes the counties of El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson, Jeff Davis, and Presidio. He represents both urban and rural constituencies, and more than 350 miles of the Texas-Mexico border. Senator Rodríguez currently serves as the Chairman of the Texas Senate Democratic Caucus, and is a member of the Senate Committees on Education; Health and Human Services; Veteran Affairs and Military Installations; Nominations; and Agriculture, Water, and Rural Affairs.